At 7.9 degrees Celcius, Delhi records coldest day of season; air quality worsens

Delhi witnessed the coldest day of the season on Wednesday as the temperatures dipped below 8 degrees Celsius. According to Skymet Weather, observatories of Delhi, Palam and Safdarjung recorded the lowest minimum temperature of the season. While Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum of 7.9 degrees Celsius, the Palam Observatory saw the night temperature settled at 8.5 degrees Celsius.

The day and night temperatures in Delhi and its surrounding areas are set to drop further due to cold winds blowing all the way from the Himalayas.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital also worsened today as the air pollution level crossed 300-mark. The AQI of the national capital was recorded at 305 early Wednesday.

Skymet said pollution in many places in Delhi is in the poor category, while some places have recorded even very poor AQI.

Air quality in a few prominent places like Dhirpur, Chandni Chowk, Delhi University and Noida is in 'poor' to 'very poor' category. A few isolated pockets are still witnessing air in the 'moderate' category.

The reason for this increase in pollution level is the light wind in the city which is unable to scatter the pollutants.

"We expect the air to deteriorate even further in the coming days especially in the next 48 hours due to the combined effect of sliding temperatures and light winds. Winds are not likely to pick up pace until the next 48 hours. Thereafter, the air quality might improve a little. Therefore, no prominent improvement is likely in the air quality in the next few days," Skymet said.

