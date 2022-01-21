Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi govt recommends ending weekend curfew, restrictions on markets as Covid-19 cases decline

Highlights The Delhi government has proposed lifting weekend curfew

The proposal has been sent to Lt Governor Anil Baijal for his consent.

The government suggested that private offices may be permitted to call 50 per cent staff to office

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Friday recommended the lifting of weekend curfews - from 10 pm Fridays to 5 am Mondays - in the national capital in view of declining Covid-19 cases. The Delhi government has proposed lifting weekend curfew, end odd even system for opening of shops, and allowing private offices to run with 50 per cent of staff in the city. The proposal has been sent to Lt Governor Anil Baijal for his consent.

The decision to ease the restrictions was taken in view of the declining number of Covid cases in the city. As cases continue to dip, the government suggested that private offices, which had been instructed to shift to WFH, or 'work from home,' may be permitted to call 50 per cent of staff to the office.

During weekend curfew hours, only those involved in essential services and those facing an emergency situation could step out, and only with government passes or valid identity cards.

The weekend curfew imposed in view of rise in Covid cases will be in place from 10 PM Friday and continue till Monday 5 AM. It will be done away with if the LG grants permission to the Delhi government's proposal.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday had said coronavirus cases have decreased in the city over the last four days as the weekend curfew is proving to work and assured migrant workers there will be no lockdown in the national capital.

“Weekend curfews have played a significant role in this decline. However, this trend indicates that the number of cases in Delhi is decreasing, but the government is still keeping a close eye on the covid cases.

Jain urged people to wear masks at all times and adhere to all covid protocols such as maintaining social distancing, hand sanitisation at regular intervals.

Delhi on Thursday reported 12,306 new cases - a drop of 10.72 per cent over the previous 24 hours. There were, however, 43 confirmed deaths - the most since June last year, when 44 people had died.

