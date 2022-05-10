Heatwave to intensify? IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: A boy takes bath under a water-pipeline on a hot summer afternoon, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Highlights The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a yellow alert in Delhi.

It also warned against intensifying mercury as a heatwave is set to return to Delhi.

It was a hot day in Delhi on Tuesday with a maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a yellow alert in the national capital, warning against intensifying mercury as a heatwave is set to return to Delhi. According to the IMD, the city will see a mainly clear sky on Wednesday with the maximum temperature hovering around 40 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, it was a hot day in Delhi on Tuesday with a maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius being recorded at the Safdarjung monitoring station.

The maximum temperature in other areas of Delhi was Ayanagar at 40, Lodhi Road at 38.7, Palam at 39.4, Ridge at 39.5, Jafarpur at 40, Mungeshpur at 40, Najafgarh at 40.9, Pitampura at 39.6, and Salwan Public School, Mayur Vihar 37 degrees Celsius.

As per IMD update at 8.30 p.m., the city was having a relative humidity of 53 per cent.

Meanwhile, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was 157 for PM10 or 'moderate' and 62 for PM2.5 or 'satisfactory'. Delhi has 36 monitoring stations that accurately record the levels of both particulate matters.



