Gear up Delhi! Maximum temperature to reach 43 degrees Celsius, heatwave conditions likely

New Delhi: Women cover their head with scarves to protect themselves from the scorching heat on a hot summer day

The national capital is likely to see heatwave conditions today, as the maximum temperature may settle at 43 degrees Celsius, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The city is poised to experience heatwave conditions at isolated places during the day.

The relative humidity was 23 per cent at 8.30 am. The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky with heat wave conditions at isolated places and strong surface winds with a speed of 20-30 kmph during the day.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature touched 43.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average while the minimum temperature touched 28.7 degrees Celsius, one notch below the average.

(With PTI Inputs)

