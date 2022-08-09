Delhi weather update: Partly cloudy sky on forecast today; minimum temperature at 27.6° C

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Partly cloudy sky likely in Delhi

Delhi weather update: The minimum temperature in Delhi rose by a few notches on Tuesday to settle at 27.6 degrees Celsius, even as the weather office forecast partly cloudy sky later in the day.

The city recorded a relative humidity of 81 per cent at 8:30 AM, according to the data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The MeT Office has forecast partly cloudy sky later in the day on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the IMD forecast.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (116) category around 9:45 AM, data from the CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(With inputs from PTI)

