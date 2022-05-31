Day after heavy rains, Delhi temperature drops to 20.4° C; cloudy skies on forecast today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Light rain likely in Delhi-NCR

A day after heavy rains and thunderstorms lashed Delhi and NCR, the national capital region on Tuesday woke up to a pleasant 20.4 degrees Celsius temperature, which was seven notches below normal.

The weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle later in the day.

Delhi recorded 18 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.6 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.4 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidity at 8:30 am was at 100 per cent.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms killed two people on Monday, while several others were reported injured.

Hundreds of trees were uprooted and traffic movement was disrupted. Damage was reported to several vehicles and buildings -- including the iconic Jama Masjid.

According to the weather office, the maximum temperature today is expected to settle around 40 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' (175) category around 9:30 am, data from the CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(With inputs from PTI)

