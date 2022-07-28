Delhi weather today: Downpour in parts of national capital; IMD says rainfall activity to continue

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rain lashes parts of Delhi

Delhi weather today: Parts of the national capital witnessed rains on Thursday, bringing respite from the sweltering heat. According to the details, the areas that witnessed rains include Lajpat Nagar, Greater Kailash, Jangpura, parts of Lutyens' Delhi and ITO among others.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon trough is likely to "continue to shift gradually northwards" and it led to an increase in rainfall activity over north India from Wednesday.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 26.7 degrees Celsius, one notch below the average, the IMD said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, has recorded 232.8 mm of rainfall so far in July against a normal of 192.6 mm.

It has logged 257.3 mm of precipitation against a normal of 266.7 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season starts.

Heavy rains, flash floods in other parts of India

Heavy rains and flash floods in several states have thrown life out of gear. Many states have even reported several deaths due to extreme weather conditions and rain-related incidents.

A cloud burst incident was reported from the Amarnath crave on Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir has also been witnessing several incidents of cloud burst and flash floods incidents.

Schools and educational institutions have been shut in Ramban district after heavy rains lashed the Jammu region, triggering flash floods and mudslides.

The water level in Chinab river increased to a danger level of 35 feet and a warning has been issued by authorities that it will rise further.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway has also been shut due to mudslides bringing hundreds of vehicles to halt on the route.

"In view of heavy rains across district Ramban, all government and private schools shall remain closed today. Students are advised to stay home and remain safe", an official said.

Authorities have advised people and children to stay away from waterbodies as heavy downpour has increased their water levels, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)

