Delhi weather turns pleasant as rain lashes parts of NCR; minimum temperature at 24.9° Celsius

Delhi weather update: Parts of Delhi-NCR received light rain on Tuesday, as the weather office forecast a generally cloudy sky for the day. The minimum temperature on Tuesday morning rose to 24.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8:30 AM stood at 71 per cent, as per data shared by the MeT Office. The maximum temperature is expected to rise to 32 degrees Celsius.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 25 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to data from the India Meteorological Department.

Videos shared by news agency ANI showed rains lashed Delhi and Noida on Tuesday.

On Monday, Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average. The city had recorded a high of 32.8 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in 'moderate' (132) category around 9.30 AM, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

