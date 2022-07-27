Delhi weather today: IMD predicts cloudy skies; rainfall likely to increase from Thursday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi weather today: IMD predicts cloudy skies for today

A minimum temperature of 26.7 degrees Celsius was recorded on Wednesday

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius

Delhi weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy weather in the national capital on Wednesday. A few places in Delhi may witness light rain, the weather office said.

The MeT office has also predicted moderate rain or thundershowers in the city over the next three days and has said rainfall activity is likely to pick up from Thursday.

According to the IMD, the monsoon trough is likely to continue to shift gradually northwards, leading to an increase in rainfall activity over north India from Wednesday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, has recorded 232.8 mm of rainfall so far in July against a normal of 183.3 mm.

It has logged 257.3 mm of precipitation against a normal of 257.4 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season starts.

The observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 26.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

The weather bureau said the maximum temperature is likely to remain below 34 degrees Celsius for the next six days.

