Thunderstorm, light rain bring mercury down in Delhi-NCR

Delhi-Noida-Gurugram and nearby areas witnessed a sudden change in weather experiencing gusty winds, with dark clouds hovering around, dropping the temprature in the national capital.

Several nearby regions including Noida, Gurugram saw thunderstorm, lightning around 5 pm on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, IMD had forecast, "thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with gusty wind speed 25-45 kmph would occur over of few places of South, South-West, West, North-West Delhi during next 2 hours."

"Light to moderate intensity rain with gusty wind speed 30-60 kmph would occur over of many places of entire Delhi, Nagar, Lacchmanngarh, Deeg, Sadulpur, Bharatpur, Bhadra, Adampur (Rajasthan), Nuh, Sohna, Aurangabad, Palwal region," IMD said.

