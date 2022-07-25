Light rain expected in Delhi as city wakes up to humid morning

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: A child crosses a road amid monsoon rain

Delhi weather news: Light rains and thundershowers can be expected in Delhi today, as the city woke up to a humid morning. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 82 per cent. Delhi on Sunday witnessed rains in some parts.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city will witness a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain and thundershowers. On Saturday, the minimum temperature was 25.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average, while the maximum temperature settled at 34.9 degrees Celsius.

Paschim Vihar in the western parts of the city and Laxmi Nagar in the east recorded rains. Shahdara and a few other places witnessed a drizzle, it added. The relative humidity oscillated between 89 per cent to 61 per cent.

