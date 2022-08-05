Friday, August 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi weather update: Moderate rains lash parts of NCR

Delhi weather update: Moderate rains lash parts of NCR

Delhi weather update: The weather office has predicted light to moderate intensity intermittent rain to occur over Delhi and its adjoining areas in the next two hours.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: August 05, 2022 11:42 IST
Delhi weather, Moderate rains lash parts of NCR, downpour to continue in delhi IMD alert in delhi, c
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Moderate rains lash parts of NCR today.

Highlights

  • Moderate rains lashed parts of the national capital on Friday
  • Light to moderate rainfall was reported in Saket, Malviya Nagar, Burari and other areas of Delhi
  • The minimum temperature settled at one notch above the normal at 26.5 degrees Celsius, says IMD

Delhi weather update: Moderate rains lashed parts of the national capital on Friday (August 5), bringing much-needed respite from the humid temperature.

Light to moderate rainfall was reported in Saket, Malviya Nagar, Burari, GTB Nagar, East of Kailash, Lajpat Nagar and Kailash Hills.

The weather office has predicted light to moderate intensity intermittent rain to occur over Delhi and its adjoining areas in the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Manesar Gurugram) Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur. over two hours," IMD's Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) tweeted around 10.50 am.

The minimum temperature settled at one notch above the normal at 26.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature for the day is expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius in the capital. The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Friday was 92 per cent, the weather office said.

On Thursday (August 4), several parts of the national capital witnessed rains while the MeT office has predicted more rains for the next two days.

Related Stories
Rains lash parts of Delhi; IMD predicts moderate downpour during day

Rains lash parts of Delhi; IMD predicts moderate downpour during day

Light rain expected in Delhi as city wakes up to humid morning

Light rain expected in Delhi as city wakes up to humid morning

Delhi weather today: IMD predicts cloudy skies; rainfall likely to increase from Thursday

Delhi weather today: IMD predicts cloudy skies; rainfall likely to increase from Thursday

Delhi weather update: Cloudy sky, light rain on forecast today; minimum temperature at 25.8° C

Delhi weather update: Cloudy sky, light rain on forecast today; minimum temperature at 25.8° C

Delhi weather update: Rains lash parts of NCR; downpour likely to continue for next 3 days

Delhi weather update: Rains lash parts of NCR; downpour likely to continue for next 3 days

Delhi weather update: Moderate rain, thundershowers likely today

Delhi weather update: Moderate rain, thundershowers likely today

Areas that witnessed showers include isolated places in Lutyens Delhi near India Gate, Sansad Marg, ITO, Palam, Shahdara, Dilshad Garden, Ayanagar, Deramandi, Pitampura and Najafgarh.

The weather office said the city received 0.8 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Friday.

(With agencies inputs) 

ALSO READ: Red alert in 8 districts as rains continue to disrupt normal life in Kerala

ALSO READ: Kerala weather update: Red alert in 8 districts as heavy rains disrupt normal life; roads cave in

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News