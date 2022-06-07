Severe heatwave warning in Delhi, adjoining areas for coming days; 'orange alert' issued

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi, nearby areas to witness severe heatwave, IMD issues 'orange alert'

Highlights Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, UP and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will witness severe heatwave

There is likely to be an increase in rainfall activity over South Peninsular India from June 7

Delhi and other nearby areas are set to witness a severe heatwave in the coming days, for which, the weather department has issued an 'orange alert'. According to the weather department, the maximum temperature around Delhi is expected to vary between 44 to 47 degrees Celsius.

The heatwave would be prevalent in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Commenting on the weather conditions, RK Jenamani, senior scientist at IMD said, "Orange alert in Delhi. Severe heatwave from June 4 in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, UP and parts of MP, Rajasthan. Temp varying b/w 44°-47°. Shall continue for four more days. We advise people to venture out carefully as heat spells are very severe."

The IMD has also said the monsoon is yet to set in the North.

"In North-eastern parts, heavy rainfall is expected. Assam, Meghalaya & Arunachal Pradesh have been issued warnings. Meanwhile, the monsoon has not really begun anywhere in the North. We are monitoring. Monsoons in Delhi are still far," Jenamani said.

Heatwave spell in Delhi

Meanwhile, Delhi has been undergoing severe spells of the heatwave in recent days.

Delhi witnessed scorching summer heat on Saturday with the temperature in parts of the city going beyond 47 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was 47.1 degrees at Mungeshpur and Pitampura recorded 46.5 degrees Celsius. The weather station at Najafgarh recorded a maximum temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius.

In Rajasthan's Ganganagar, the highest temperature was 47.5 degrees Celsius. Hisar in Haryana reported 46.8 degrees Celsius.

There is likely to be an increase in rainfall activity over South Peninsular India from June 7.

However, the IMD on Sunday predicted no significant changes in the maximum temperature in most parts of Northwest India for the next few days but assured a hopeful fall in the temperature after two days in Central India.

"No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Northwest India during next 4-5 days. No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Central India during next 2 days and fall by 2-3°C thereafter," the IMD tweeted.

(With inputs from ANI)

