Delhi faces water shortage, supply to remain affected in THESE areas today

Water will be available at low pressure in northeast Delhi, West Delhi, among other areas.

Supply will be hit due to Haryana releasing less water into the Yamuna.

Delhi water shortage: The Delhi Jal Board informed that water supply will remain affected in several parts of the national capital today. Supply will remain affected due to Haryana releasing less water into the Yamuna river.

Water will be available at low pressure in northeast Delhi, West Delhi, North Delhi, Central Delhi, and South Delhi, including Delhi Cantonment, and New Delhi Municipal Council areas.

The water level in the Wazirabad pond stood at 668.7 feet as against the normal of 674.5 feet. The water supply from Haryana through the Carrier Lined Canal (CLC) and the Delhi Sub Branch (DSB) is also fluctuating, the utility said on Thursday.

"Besides, there is unusual floating material in the two canals which has hit the water production at Haiderpur Phase I and II, Bawana, Nangloi, Dwarka WTPs," an official said.



Operations at the Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla WTPs are already hit. Water supply will remain affected till the situation improves, he said.

Delhi requires around 1,200 MGD of water, while the DJB supplies around 950 MGD. Haryana supplies a total of 610 million gallons of water a day to Delhi through two canals -- CLC (368 MGD) and DSB (177) -- and the Yamuna (65 MGD).

CLC and the DSB are supplied water from Hathni Kund via Munak canal and Bhakra Beas Management Board.

(With PTI Inputs)

