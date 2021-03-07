Water supply to be affected in Delhi on March 8-9. Check details

Image Source : PTI FILE PHOTO/PTI

The water supply in the national capital will be affected on March 8-9, the Delhi Jal Board said on Sunday. According to the DJB, water supply in villages of Bawana, Sultanpur Dabas, Pooth Khurd, Barwala, Majra Dabas, Chandpur, area under ward 35 Kanjhawala, ward 36 Rani Khera, and adjoining areas will take a hit.

It said that the water supply will be affected from March 8 to March 9 in Ravinder Rang Shala, CRPC Complex, Police Wireless, Old Rajinder Nagar, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and WEA areas.

