Sunday, March 07, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Water supply to be affected in Delhi on March 8-9. Check details

Water supply to be affected in Delhi on March 8-9. Check details

The water supply in the national capital will be affected on March 8-9, the Delhi Jal Board said on Sunday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 07, 2021 20:22 IST
delhi water supply, water supply affected, delhi water supply march 8, delhi water supply march 9, d
Image Source : PTI

FILE PHOTO/PTI

The water supply in the national capital will be affected on March 8-9, the Delhi Jal Board said on Sunday. According to the DJB, water supply in villages of Bawana, Sultanpur Dabas, Pooth Khurd, Barwala, Majra Dabas, Chandpur, area under ward 35 Kanjhawala, ward 36 Rani Khera, and adjoining areas will take a hit.

It said that the water supply will be affected from March 8 to March 9 in Ravinder Rang Shala, CRPC Complex, Police Wireless, Old Rajinder Nagar, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and WEA areas. 

READ MORE: Water supply alert! South Delhi may face disruption on Friday, Saturday

Latest India News

Write a comment

Womens Day 2021

Top News

Latest News