Delhi Waqf Board gives Rs 5 lakh, job to student who lost eye in Jamia violence

A Jamia Millia Islamia student, who was injured during a violent protest against the new citizenship law and subsequently lost sight in his left eye, was provided a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh and a job at the Delhi Waqf Board on Thursday.

Amanatullah Khan, the board's chairman and AAP MLA, visited Minhajuddin at his residence and gave him the financial help and the job papers.

"Minhajuddin, an LLM student at Jamia university, lost his left eye in police lathi-charge during the protest in the area on Sunday. I gave him Rs 5 like as help and a permanent job at Waqf Board," Khan said.

Jamia university Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar also talked to Minhajuddin via a video-call. The university will bear the expense of treatment of each student injured during the protest, a varsity official said. On Tuesday, the university filed a police complaint against illegal entry of policemen in the campus and their "attack" on students.

