Image Source : PTI/FILE Schools to remain closed in northeast Delhi till March 7 (Representational Image)

Schools will remain closed in northeast Delhi till March 7 in view of the violence, officials said on Saturday. The annual exams have also been postponed since the situation is not conducive for conducting examinations in violence-affected areas, according to officials.

More to follow...

