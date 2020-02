Delhi Police registers FIR against AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

An FIR was registered on Thursday against AAP councillor Tahir Hussain for allegedly being involved in the killing of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, police said.

The complaint was given by Sharma's father, following which a case was registered under sections 365 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they said.

