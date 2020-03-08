Image Source : INDIA TV Father-son duo accused in Delhi violence, arrested

The Delhi Crime Branch on Sunday arrested Riyasat Ali, Tarik Rizwi and Liyaqat Ali for their alleged involvement in the massive violence that shook the North-Eastern part of Delhi.

Accused Riyasat and Liyaqat are father-son in relationship and according to police they are involved in the Chand Bagh violence.

The crime branch also said that the Riyasat and Liyaqat used to work of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and they were present at his residence on the day of riots.

Riyasat and Liyaqat allegedly pelted petrol bombs, stones and acid from the Tahir's house and according to police they organised the riots. The investigation is underway.

On February 23 and the next two days, several parts of northeast Delhi had witnessed large scale violence for following clashes between pro- and anti-CAA groups. More than 50 people have lost their lives so far.

ALSO READ | Delhi violence: 1 arrested for killing Anil Sweet House's employee