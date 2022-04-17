'Such things should be answered in similar manner', says Raj Thackeray on Delhi violence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pune: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray addresses a press conference

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday reacted to the Delhi violence incident reported on Saturday evening from the city's Jahangirpuri area. Thackeray said that such things 'should be answered in a similar manner'. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "I think that such things should be answered in a similar manner, otherwise, those people will not understand."

The MNS leader is expected to visit Ayodhya on June 5, and will hold his next public rally on May 1.

Thackeray also advised Muslims in Maharashtra to not consider religion above law. His statement comes amid the ongoing controversy around loudspeakers in mosques. Thackeray has demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques in Maharashtra till May 3, and if it doesn't happen, Hanuman Chalisa and aarti will be played in temples on loudspeakers, he said.

"We don't want riots in Maharashtra. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. But if you (Muslims) do it on loudspeaker, then we'll also use loudspeakers for it. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law. After May 3, I'll see what to do."

Stating that the MNS never wanted communal riots to take place in the country or to disturb the peace, Raj Thackeray said the Muslim community should look at the demand for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques from a humanitarian angle.

"We are not opposing their prayers. But if they insist on using loudspeakers then they will have to listen to our prayers on loudspeakers," the MNS chief said.

