Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Delhi: March to Shaheen Bagh postponed after Aman committee meeting

A march from Delhi's Madanput Khadar to Shaheen Bagh was postponed after Delhi Police came forward for a dialogue with stakeholders on Thursday. The march has been postponed indefinitely.

"We called a meeting of Aman Committee at different locations today, then all the stakeholders were called here at the DCP office. Everyone agreed that they will stay peaceful and the protest will be postponed indefinitely," said RP Meena, DCP (Southeast). He was quoted by ANI.

DCP Meena told ANI that the police had come to know about the proposed march through social media and that's when they decided to reach out to people.

"We had received info through social media that a large group of people will come to Shaheen Bagh from Madanpur Khadar on March 1. We took it seriously, in light of the current situation. We came to know that locals will join in&carry out a peaceful protest," he was quoted by ANI.

New Delhi is still recovering from horrific violence that took place in Southeastern part last few days. Shaheen Bagh is still a site of anti-CAA protest. The death toll of Delhi Violence has risen to 38.

