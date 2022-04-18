Delhi Violence: 25 arrested, prime accused remanded to police custody for 2 more days | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard, after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Monday, April 18, 2022.

Highlights So far, 25 persons have been arrested in the Delhi violence case.

Two of the prime accused, Ansar and Aslam were sent to police custody for 2 more days.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR against the organisers of Hanuman Jayanti procession.

The Delhi Police continued to be in action today, in relation to the Jahangirpuri violence took place in the national capital on Saturday (April 16). So far, 25 persons have been arrested, some of whom were also presented in court. Two of the prime accused, Ansar and Aslam were sent to police custody for 2 more days. Two days after the clashes, the Delhi Police admitted the third Hanuman Jayanti procession, organised by Hindu fringe outfits, had not been accorded administrative permission.

Here are today's top developments:

The Delhi Police registered an FIR on Monday against the organisers of a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, where communal clashes broke out two days ago, for taking out the rally without permission. Earlier, a case was registered against members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal for taking out a religious procession without permission. The revised statement issued by the police also did not name the VHP and the Bajrang Dal. Under fire from political parties over the communal conflagration, Delhi police chief Rakesh Asthana addressed a press conference where he reassured people that nobody involved in the riots, irrespective of "caste, creed and religion", will go scot free. The police arrested a Muslim man named Sonu who had allegedly fired at police during the mayhem that left nine people, including eight policemen and a civilian, injured. Altogether 25 people, including two juveniles, have been apprehended so far in connection with the clashes. A local Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Prem Sharma, an accused in the case, was questioned by police but let off. A senior police officer said over 500 personnel from Delhi police besides additional contingents from other forces were patrolling the area. They were armed with teargas guns and water cannons. Claims were made by some groups, that saffron flags were hoisted on top of a mosque in Jahangirpuri, that was allegedly the cause for the violence that broke out on Hanuman Jayanti. As Jahangirpuri grappled with tension in the aftermath of the clashes, Delhi CP Rakesh Asthana insisted no attempt was made to hoist a saffron flag atop a mosque. Several politicians and social media users had alleged some people tried to unfurl a "bhagwa" flag at a mosque that set off the clashes. Delhi BJP leaders have repeatedly alleged that the main accused in the case--Md Ansar-- was linked to the Aam Aadmi Party. In a letter to AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor demanded that Ansar be expelled from the party.

