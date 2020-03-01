Image Source : PTI Delhi violence: GTB Hospital hands over 32 bodies, three remain unidentified (representative image)

Three persons who died in the violence in northeast Delhi in the past week still remain unidentified as their bodies lie in the mortuary of Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Dilshad Garden, hospital officials said on Sunday. "Post-mortems on bodies of 32 of 38 bodies at the hospital have been performed and bodies handed over to bereaved families. Three of the six remaining bodies remain unidentified," officials told the media.

At least 41 persons were killed in northeast Delhi since Sunday afternoon after a clash between anti- and pro-CAA groups. While 38 deaths were reported at the GTB Hospital, three were reported at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital. At the GTB Hospital, 28 victims were brought dead while 10 died during treatment. The GTB Hospital officials said that no new deaths had been recorded since.

The hospital has admitted 271 injured patients since February 24, of which many were critical. "At present, only 40 victims remain at the hospital. Only 32 victims with minor injuries were brought to the hospital in the last 24 hours. Of these 32, all except one have been discharged," said GTB Hospital officials.

ALSO READ | IHBAS to provide post-trauma aid to Delhi riot victims

ALSO READ | Odisha CM helps BSF jawan rebuild home burnt in Delhi violence