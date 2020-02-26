North-east Delhi violence: Delhi HC asks CBSE to decide on Board exams for next 3 days, inform public by 6 pm

File

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to take a call on CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board exams for the next three days. The court asked CBSE to decide on the Board exams by 5 pm today and inform the public by 6 pm. It said the rescheduling of postponed exams should be done keeping in mind the entrance tests of class 12 students.

The Board exams for Class 10 and 12 students were postponed today in violence-affected northeast Delhi. There are a total of 86 centers in northeast Delhi. While Class 10 students had an English exam, Class 12 students had optional exams, including Web Application and Media. No fresh date has been announced for today's exam as yet.

Widespread violence against the new citizenship law in north-east Delhi has claimed over 20 lives so far. Smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, burning shops, pelting stones and threatening locals.