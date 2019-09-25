Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: Video of property dealer's killing goes viral on social media

A video of the killing of a 48-year-old property dealer, who was targeted outside his office in Dwarka here, has gone viral on social media, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Narendra Gehlot, was shot dead by an unidentified man on Tuesday evening. Police suspect some enmity behind the killing.

The incident took place around 6.30 pm on the Old Palam Vihar road in Dwarka and it was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby.

In the video, Narendra is seen sitting on the driver's side of an SUV and talking to some person. After a few seconds, a man wearing a helmet walks up to the car after the other person leaves the scene.

The man wearing helmet starts pumping bullets into the car's windshield and through the window.

Narendra tries to drive his car away but then it veers and stops in its tracks, almost hitting the accused, who then jumps on the roof of another parked car.

Narendra gets out of the car and moves towards his office but the man fires some more bullets at Narendra before fleeing from the spot. Police are scanning other cameras in the area to identify the accused.