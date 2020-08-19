Delhi Unlock: Hotels to reopen, weekly markets to resume on trial basis; gyms to remain closed

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday approved reopening of hotels in the national capital. It also allowed weekly markets to reopen on a trial basis. The decision was taken during the meeting held by the DDMA about reopening hotels and weekly markets in view of the COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

The Delhi government led by Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal had been advocating the reopening of hotels, gyms and weekly markets in the national capital since the start of Unlock 3.0 in the country. It had sent a proposal for this twice to the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who also heads the SDMA, the second one earlier this month, citing the decline in the number of Covid 19 cases in the national capital.

However, the LG’s office had indicated that relaxations such as allowing local weekly markets and gymnasiums to operate may lead to a resurgence in the number of cases and therefore rejected Kejriwal government’s insistence on that count.

Meanwhile, Delhi's coronavirus tally reached 1.54 lakh on Wednesday. The national capital recorded 1,374 new cases of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours. The death toll in the city-state has crossed 4,200 till date.

12 new fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours, the health bulletin issued by the state government had said yesterday.

"As many as 5,419 RT-PCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests and 14,857 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours bringing the number of tests conducted per million population to 70,388. The total number of tests conducted in the national capital till date was 13,37,374," the bulletin said.

