Image Source : FILE PHOTO President Kovind suspends vice chancellor of Delhi University with immediate effect.

President Ram Nath Kovind in his capacity as Visitor of the Delhi University (DU) places Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Tyagi under suspension with immediate effect and orders enquiry into allegations of dereliction of duties against him. Yogesh Tyagi was appointed as Vice-Chancellor of University of Delhi on March 10, 2016.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage