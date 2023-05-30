Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO DU drops Pakistan's national poet Muhammad Iqbal's chapter from syllabus, adds Savarkar

Delhi University: The varsity has scrapped the part of Pakistan's national poet Muhammad Iqbal from the Political Science syllabus and introduced a segment on the Hindutva thinker VD Savarkar in the course. While speaking on the removal of Muhamad Iqbal's part in the course, the DU vice-chancellor asserted that Iqbal did nothing more for India but compose the popular song 'Sare Jahan Se Acha'.

A motion was passed earlier

The Academic Council of Delhi University earlier passed a motion to remove a chapter on Iqbal from the political science syllabus. As per a report of PTI, the chapter titled 'Modern Indian Political Thought' is part of BA's sixth-semester paper, officials said.

"I don't know why we were teaching his (Muhammad Iqbal's) part in the syllabus for past 75 years. I agree that he served India by composing the popular song 'Sare Jahan Se Acha' but never believed in that," said DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh.

ABVP welcomed the development

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) welcomed the development when the motion was passed earlier.

ABVP welcomed the move, saying "fanatic theological scholar" Iqbal was responsible for India's partition.

"Delhi University academic council decided to scrap fanatic theological scholar Mohd Iqbal from DU's political science syllabus. It was previously included in BA's sixth-semester paper titled 'Modern Indian political thought," the ABVP said in a statement.

"Mohammad Iqbal is called the 'philosophical father of Pakistan'. He was the key player in establishing Jinnah as a leader in Muslim League. Mohammad Iqbal is as responsible for India's partition as Mohammad Ali Jinnah is," it added.

ALSO READ | DU UG Admission: Delhi University rejigs norms for ECA, sports supernumerary seats

ALSO READ | 'Such conduct beyond dignity': Delhi University issues notice to Rahul Gandhi

Latest India News