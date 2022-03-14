Delhi: Under-construction building collapses at Nicholson road near Kashmiri Gate, 8 rescued

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Eight persons have been rescued from the site

An under-construction building collapsed at Nicholson Road near Kashmiri Gate in Delhi on Monday. 8 persons were rescued so far, said officials. Search and rescue operation is underway, the police added.

"A PCR call was received regarding a building collapse at Nicholson Road, Kashmiri Gate," said the Delhi police, briefing about the situation. "The local police, Fire service and DDMA immediately reached the spot and the rescue operation is in full swing. So far 8 persons have been rescued, all were workers on the site. Rescue operation is on," they added.

Latest India News