Delhi: Under-construction building collapses at Nicholson road near Kashmiri Gate, 8 rescued

8 persons were rescued so far. Search and rescue operation is underway, the police said.

New Delhi Published on: March 14, 2022 18:28 IST
An under-construction building collapsed at Nicholson Road near Kashmiri Gate in Delhi on Monday. 8 persons were rescued so far, said officials. Search and rescue operation is underway, the police added.

"A PCR call was received regarding a building collapse at Nicholson Road, Kashmiri Gate," said the Delhi police, briefing about the situation. "The local police, Fire service and DDMA immediately reached the spot and the rescue operation is in full swing. So far 8 persons have been rescued, all were workers on the site. Rescue operation is on," they added. 

