Delhi's Tughlaq Lane renamed as Swami Vivekananda Marg? BJP MPs change nameplate, fueling speculation BJP MP Dinesh Sharma has renamed Tughlaq Lane in Delhi as "Swami Vivekananda Marg," displaying the new name on his residence’s nameplate while keeping "Tughlaq Lane" in brackets. The move, which comes amid BJP’s broader push to rename areas linked to historical Muslim rulers, has sparked debate.

In a move that has sparked discussions about the ongoing trend of renaming landmarks in the national capital, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP and former Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma, has unofficially renamed Tughlaq Lane to "Swami Vivekananda Marg." This initiative aligns with the party’s broader campaign to rechristen areas associated with historical figures from the Mughal and Tughlaq eras.

On Thursday, March 6, Sharma conducted a 'Griha Pravesh' (housewarming) ceremony at his newly allotted residence on Tughlaq Lane. During the event, he unveiled a new nameplate displaying "Swami Vivekananda Marg," with "Tughlaq Lane" mentioned in brackets below. He later shared this update on social media, stating that he had performed the housewarming ceremony with his family while following all rituals. However, he did not explicitly mention the name change in his post.

"Today, along with my family, I performed the housewarming ceremony of my new residence at Swami Vivekanand Marg (Tughlaq Lane) in New Delhi," he wrote on X.

Pattern of changing names among BJP leaders

Sharma’s action is part of a growing trend among BJP lawmakers. His neighbor at Bungalow No. 8, BJP MP from Faridabad and Minister of State for Cooperation, Krishan Pal Gurjar, has similarly altered the signboard outside his residence to reflect the new name. Additionally, a new signboard has been installed outside Bungalow No. 10, further fueling speculation about a coordinated renaming effort within the party ranks.

Tughlaq Lane, situated in the heart of New Delhi, is named after Ghiyasuddin Tughlaq, the founder of the Tughlaq dynasty, which ruled the Delhi Sultanate in the 14th century. In 2015, a similar renaming took place when Tughlaq Road was changed to Abdul Kalam Road to honor former President APJ Abdul Kalam. However, Tughlaq Lane remained unchanged at that time.

The BJP’s initiative to rename areas associated with Muslim rulers is not confined to Tughlaq Lane. Following the party’s return to power in Delhi after 26 years, several leaders have proposed renaming various localities. For instance, BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht suggested renaming Mustafabad to either Shivpuri or Shiv Vihar. Similarly, Neelam Pahalwan proposed changing Najafgarh’s name to Nahargarh, citing historical figures like Raja Nahar Singh, who played a role in the 1857 revolt.

Official process for renaming roads

Renaming a road or area in Delhi involves a formal procedure. A proposal must be submitted to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) by a government body, an NGO, or local residents. Once received, it is reviewed by a 13-member committee responsible for naming and renaming initiatives. If approved, the decision is communicated to the Postmaster General of NDMC. The process ensures that local sentiments are considered and that changes do not create confusion.

The unilateral renaming of Tughlaq Lane by BJP MPs has elicited mixed reactions. Supporters see it as a way to honour India’s cultural heritage, while critics argue it is an attempt to rewrite history and marginalise certain historical periods. The absence of official approval raises questions about the legitimacy of such changes and whether it sets a precedent for individuals or groups to rename public spaces without due process.