Air pollution: Delhi extends ban on entry of trucks till Nov 30; no restrictions on private vehicles

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi extends ban on entry of trucks till Nov 30

Highlights The Delhi government has extended the ban imposed on the entry of trucks till November 30.

There will be no ban on the entry of private vehicles into the national capital.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Saturday morning.

The Delhi government on Saturday extended the ban imposed on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential commodities into the city till November 30. However, there will be no ban on the entry of private vehicles into the national capital. Earlier, the entry of trucks was banned till today.

The decision has been taken on the basis of prediction of the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi which says, "the air quality is likely to remain in the upper end of very poor category on November 27 and November 28 and the air quality for subsequent five days is also likely to remail in the very poor category, though gradual improvement is likely from November 27 till November 30."

The air quality in the national capital continues to be in the 'very poor' category with the AQI clocking 386 on Saturday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

The city's 24-hour air quality index (AQI) stood at 406 on Friday. Neighbouring Faridabad (434), Ghaziabad, (376) Gurugram (378) and Noida (392) also recorded their air quality in the 'very poor' category.

Delhi recorded its lowest air pollution levels of the month in terms of the 24-hour average quality index on November 1 (AQI 281) and November 23 (AQI 290).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. Relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 95 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

ALSO READ: Delhi air quality remains 'very poor'; minimum temperature at 10.2 degrees Celsius

Latest India News