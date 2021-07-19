Delhi: Truck turns turtle over van in Wazirabad, 6 injured

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Total six people were rescued who are currently undergoing treatment, while no casualty is reported. The rescue operation went on for nearly two hours.

At least six people suffered injuries when a truck turned over onto a Maruti Echo van in Delhi's Wazirabad area on Monday morning. All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital to proivide medical aid.

There condition is said to be stable. No casualty has been reported so far.

Police rushed to the site as soon as an alarm was was raised by the locals. The rescue operation was launched and gas cutter was used to cut the parts of the van and then injured people were pulled out.

The incident took place at around 5 am, police said, adding that all those rescued are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

