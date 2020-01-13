Delhi Traffic Updates: Mathura Road to Kalindi Kunj route to remain closed

In the wake of the ongoing anti-CAA protests, traffic movements in the national capital have been hit over the last few weeks. Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory to avoid certain routes that might be closed due to protests or swamped with heavy traffic. On Monday morning, the Delhi Traffic Police's official Twitter handle issued an alert that route between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj will remain closed for traffic movement and that people coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi.

This route has been closed for traffic for several weeks due to the anti-CAA protests in the area. On Sunday protests were held at Shaheen Bagh to open the road. Commuters expressed the hardships that they are facing because of the temporary closing down of a busy road.

Traffic Alert



Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 13, 2020

Due to anti-CAA protests, several roads were closed in the last few weeks. A number of metro stations were also made dysfunctional temporarily. All this has caused a lot of harships to the daily commuter of Delhi.

