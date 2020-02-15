Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued advisory ahead of Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony on Sunday. The ceremony will be organised at Ramleela Ground. The police in its advisory informed that the regulation will be in place in the area of Ram Leela Ground from 8 am to 2 pm.

During the ceremony, general parking for car will be inside and behind Civic centre. Meanwhile, for buses the parking will be available on Mata Sundri Road, Power House road, Velodrome Road, Rajghat Parking, Shanti Van Parking, service roads Rajghat and Samta Sthal as per requirements.

The advisory also stated that no commercial vehicles or buses will be allowed from Rajghat chowk and Delhi Gate Chowk towards Guru Nanak Dev Chowk.

Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi chief minister along with his cabinet at 10 am on Sunday for which preparations are afoot at the historic Ramlila Maidan. The police too have made elaborate security arrangements for the event. An official said nearly 3,000 security personnel will deployed for the event. CCTV cameras will be fitted at and outside the venue.

