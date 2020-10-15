Thursday, October 15, 2020
     
Caught on cam: Delhi cop dragged on car bonnet by traffic violator in Dhaula Kuan

An on-duty cop was dragged on the bonnet of a car by a traffic violator in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area. The incident happened on Monday, October 12.   

New Delhi Published on: October 15, 2020 10:22 IST
An on-duty cop was dragged on the bonnet of a car by a traffic violator in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area. The incident happened on Monday, October 12. 

The video shows a car dragging the traffic police personnel on the bonnet for a few metres after he attempted to stop the vehicle for a rule violation. The dangerous incident took place at a busy road in the South-Delhi area. 

The car driver was later apprehended by the police.

