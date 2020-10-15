Image Source : FILE Caught on cam: Delhi cop dragged on car bonnet by traffic violator in Dhaula Kuan

An on-duty cop was dragged on the bonnet of a car by a traffic violator in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area. The incident happened on Monday, October 12.

The video shows a car dragging the traffic police personnel on the bonnet for a few metres after he attempted to stop the vehicle for a rule violation. The dangerous incident took place at a busy road in the South-Delhi area.

The car driver was later apprehended by the police.

#Delhi Shocking #CCTV of a traffic cop hanging from the bonnet of the car. Incident happened on 12th Oct eve, when he tried to stop the car for a traffic rule violation ..Driver apprehended #WATCH @dcp_southwest @dtptraffic @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/wzYzdttJJt — Abhay parashar (@abhayparashar) October 15, 2020

