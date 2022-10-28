Are you travelling from Delhi to Faridabad? Check Delhi Traffic Police’s Advisory

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory

Delhi Traffic Police rearranged traffic movement owing to the ongoing “Chintan Shivir” of the home ministers of all the states being organised by the Union Ministry Home Affairs (MHA) in Haryana’s Surajkund.

The authorities requested commuters to avoid Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road, from the Mehrauli-Badarpur road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad and vice versa, on Friday.

The traffic police, in a tweet, said the commuters of Delhi and Haryana are requested to avoid Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road, from MB Road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad and vice versa, from 9 am to 7 pm on Friday due to special security or traffic arrangements.

The “Chintan Shivir” is being organised with the objective to prepare an action plan for the implementation of “Vision 2047” and the “Panch Pran” announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day. It was started on Thursday and will conclude on Friday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address Chintan Shivir of home ministers of states today (October 28) via video conferencing. Home Secretaries and Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of the States and Director Generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) will attend the Chintan Shivir.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement, the Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers is an endeavour to provide a national perspective to policy formulation on internal security-related matters.

The Shivir, in the spirit of cooperative federalism, will bring more synergy in planning and coordination between various stakeholders at the centre and state levels.

The Shivir will deliberate on issues like modernization of police forces, cybercrime management, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, women safety, drug trafficking, among others, added the statement.

(With PTI input)

