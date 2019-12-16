Take DND to reach Delhi: Traffic Police issue advisory in wake of CAA protests

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Delhi Traffic Police issue advisory in wake of anti-CAA protests

In the wake of protests against Citizenship Act in the national capital, the Delhi Police on Monday issued an advisory over traffic restrictions placed in the city. On Sunday, Delhi witnessed massive violence against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act, which continued on Monday. Traffic restrictions were also placed at various places across Delhi.

Traffic movement was closed from Sarita Vihar to Road No. 13 A of the Kalindi Kunj area of Delhi.

"Traffic movement is closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj, Road No. 13A. Motorists heading towards Delhi from Noida are requested to take Mathura Road,Ashram and DND and those coming from Badarpur side take Ashram Chowk", read traffic advisory from the Delhi Traffic Police.

"Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement due to demonstration. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi," the Delhi Traffic Police said.

"Similarly people in taking to go to Noida from Mathura road are advised to take ashram chowk ,DND or Noida link road. Okhla underpass going towards Kalindi Kunj is also closed for traffic movement," it said.

Similarly people in taking to go to Noida from Mathura road are advised to take ashram chowk ,DND or Noida link road. Okhla underpass going towards Kalindi Kunj is also closed for traffic movement. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 16, 2019

Sunday witnessed a massive police-students clash in Delhi after residents and commuters in the heart of the national capital ran for their lives as a raging mob of almost 1,000 people protested against the Citizenship Act.

Several Delhi University students on Monday boycotted exams and held protests to express solidarity with students of Jamia Millia and AMU protesting against the amended Citizenship Act following which heavy force has been deployed at the Arts Faculty.

Sources said students from the English department of the varsity had written to their professors on Sunday night to postpone exams owing to the situation in Jamia but their request could not be considered since it was late.

A source said the students were told that since the exams are at the fag end a decision on their postponement was not possible. Also, the varsity can only take a call to postpone exams and not the respective department, the sources said.

At the Delhi University, students alleged that police cracked down on peacefully protesting students who boycotted exams.

Also Read | Anti CAA-stir: 50 Jamia students detained during protests released

Also Read | Schools in south east Delhi to stay shut on Monday