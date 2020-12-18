Farmers' protest enters day 23: Traffic disrupted on Delhi's key routes, check details

Image Source : INDIA TV Day 23 of farmers' stir: Traffic disrupted on Delhi's key routes, check details

The agitation against the Centre's new farm laws enters Week 4 with thousands of farmers camping at border points of Delhi adamant on their demands to repeal the three farm laws. On Friday as well, there was disruption of traffic movement on key routes in the national capital. Today is the 23rd day of the farmers' protest.

Farmers camping at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points have led to closure of several routes in Delhi.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders are closed. Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes via Jharoda (only single carriageway/road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

Gazipur border also remains closed for traffic coming from Gaziabad to Delhi. Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara and Bhopra borders.

At the Chilla border, one carriageway from Delhi to Noida is open for traffic. However, other carriageway from Noida to Delhi is closed.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. However, protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

