New Year celebrations paralyse Delhi, traffic snarls on major roads

Heavy Traffic jam at Tilak Bridge due to New Year celebrations in New Delhi.

New Year celebrations brought Delhi to a standstill on Wednesday with traffic snarls on major roads across the national capital. Commuters were stuck in elongated traffic jams in areas including India Gate, Connaught Place, ITO, and Barapullah flyover. Five metro stations were also closed for over an hour by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to ease the rush in metros.

The Delhi Traffic Police continued to inform people on Twitter about traffic congestion in major parts.

Heavy traffic in ITO area of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/22WWCn7nxX — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2020

One of the commuters took to Twitter to inform the Delhi Police about an ambulance being stuck in traffic jam at Barakhamba Road. To which, the police quickly responded that the information was shared with the traffic personnel of the area.

Chayan Gera, who was also stuck in traffic, tweeted, "#delhitraffic CM sir ryt below ur poster of acche beete 5 saal we hav mor than 2km long traffic jam on the ever busy ring road. Please help sir, its a faded&weak sunshine on d 1st day, loads of vehicular pollution. @ArvindKejriwal (sic)."

Narrating a similar tale, another commuter tweeted, "What's with crazy traffic in across Delhi? Connaught Place is totally blocked, ITO flyover choked... What's happening."

The police said traffic is heavy around India Gate and C-Hexagon due to gathering of visitors and heavy volume of motorists. It advised people coming from Noida to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi since road no. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement.

#WATCH: Traffic jam in parts of Delhi; visuals from Barapullah Flyover. pic.twitter.com/FVXCpVkm7k — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2020

Vehicular movement was affected in North Delhi due to the breakdown of a truck on Prembari flyover, officials said.

"Traffic movement is closed on Jai Singh road from Ashok road side due to heavy volume of vehicles," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

"Traffic will remain heavy from Raja Garden towards Punjabi Bagh due to ongoing work by PWD. Kindly avoid the stretch," it tweeted.

Traffic jam in parts of Delhi; visuals from near India Gate. pic.twitter.com/8LYDnXK5A3 — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2020

Meanwhile, metro stations including Central Secretariat, Mandi House, and Khan Market were closed in the evening for more than an hour in order to ease rush.

ALSO READ | New Year rush: Central Secretariat, Mandi House and 3 other Delhi metro stations reopen

ALSO READ | Protesters against CAA reach India Gate, traffic affected