Delhi traffic alert: Avoid these waterlogged routes as heavy rain batters national capital Heavy rains hit Delhi-NCR on Saturday, causing waterlogging in areas like RK Puram, Moti Bagh, and Mathura Road. Delhi Traffic Police advised avoiding the Zakhira underpass and Inderlok Chowk due to diversions. Read more

New Delhi:

Delhi woke up to a wet Raksha Bandhan on Saturday as heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms, lashed the national capital and parts of the NCR, including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram. The downpour led to severe waterlogging and traffic snarls across multiple stretches, forcing commuters to battle long delays. Intense showers drenched Shastri Bhawan, RK Puram, Moti Bagh, and Kidwai Nagar. Even light rainfall along Mathura Road caused waterlogging, while at Bharat Mandapam, water accumulated near Gate No. 7 following early-morning showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “thunderstorms with rain” throughout the day, with maximum temperatures likely to settle around 33°C and minimum temperatures hovering near 25°C.

Delhi rains: Routes to avoid

Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory urging commuters to steer clear of the Zakhira Railway underpass on Road No. 40 due to heavy waterlogging. Traffic diversions have been implemented near Inderlok Chowk, with vehicles from Shastri Nagar/KD Chowk being rerouted towards Chaudhary Nahar Singh Marg and vice versa. Authorities are advising motorists to opt for alternate routes to ensure smoother travel.

Delhi’s AQI

Despite the rains, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 116 on Friday, placing it in the “moderate” category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board. On Friday, Delhi recorded a maximum of 36.2°C two notches above normal and a minimum of 26.8°C. Humidity ranged from 69% in the morning to 56% in the evening.

Flight operations affected

According to the data from Flight Radar, 105 flights were delayed, prompting Delhi airport to issue an advisory for passengers. "Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free. For the latest flight information, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines," it said on X (formerly Twitter).

Is it going to rain tomorrow?

As per the Skymet Weather Services a circulation will likely form over southwest Uttar Pradesh, which may pull "monsoon trough closer to Delhi" for the next three days.

"A monsoon low pressure will form over the Bay of Bengal around 13th August. Its subsequent movement inland will rejuvenate the monsoon activity for the country in general," it said, while adding that decent showers are expected in Delhi-NCR in the second half of August.