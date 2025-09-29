Delhi to see warm weather, red alert for heavy rain in Saurashtra-Kutch region, check state-wise forecast The IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rains in Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch while Delhi braces for heat with clear skies and rising temperatures. Most parts of North India will remain dry as the monsoon withdraws, with a gradual dip in temperatures expected from mid-October.

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat. An orange alert has also been sounded for most parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra. In contrast, Delhi and nearby areas are unlikely to see rainfall with Nagpur and adjoining regions also expected to remain dry. The IMD has further predicted clear weather conditions across coastal Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and other parts of North India. The monsoon has already started withdrawing from parts of the country. It has retreated from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, along with several regions of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. The IMD expects the monsoon to completely withdraw from across India by October 15, paving the way for the onset of the winter season.

Delhi weather update

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius, which is 2.9 degrees above the seasonal average. The minimum temperature stood at 28.2 degrees Celsius, nearly 4.9 degrees above normal. For Monday, the IMD has forecast clear skies with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 131 at 4 pm on Sunday, falling under the "moderate" category.

Weather alerts for other states

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several states including Uttar Pradesh, warning of light to moderate rainfall without any major disruption to normal life. Parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Sikkim are also under a yellow alert.

Forecast for the coming days

The IMD predicts that heavy rainfall may continue in Saurashtra and Kutch on September 30, with an orange alert in place for these regions. Clear skies are expected across North India. On October 2, northeastern states are likely to witness heavy rainfall with an orange alert issued. In other parts of the country, conditions will remain mostly dry. Rainfall activity is likely to reduce significantly across India in the coming days, and temperatures in North India are expected to start dropping from the third week of October.

