Delhi to sanitise high-risk, containment zones using Japanese machines

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced a massive sanitisation drive across the city with focus on COVID-19 high-risk and containment zones using Japanese-made machines. The containment zones, declared as 'Red Zones', and the high-risk zones, declared as 'Orange Zones', will be sanitised from Monday, he said.

"We have seen a considerable rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi in the last few days. We are taking all measures possible to control the crisis. I am sure that our strategy to control the crisis will be successful," Kejriwal said.

On the success of the containment zone in Dilshad Garden, where a woman with travel history infected eight people, including a doctor, Kejriwal said no new case was found in the area in the last 10 days.

"We sealed the whole area and implemented Operation SHIELD. We ensured a regular supply of essential items to the people as well as proper sanitisation of the area. Because of these measures, no new COVID-19 positive cases have been found in that area."

Kejriwal said wherever the government finds COVID-19 cases in Delhi, they are sealing those areas and declaring them as containment zones.

So far, 43 locations have been made containment zones, with 10 new announced on Sunday.

Kejriwal said the sealing is causing a hindrance to the people, "but I want to assure the people that we will do whatever we can to ease their difficulties.

"We have to take these measures to ensure all our people are safe and secure and protected from the virus."

He said in the US there have been 2,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, and "we do not want to face the same situation".

"We have procured 10 high-tech Japanese machines for sanitization from PI industries free of cost. One machine can sanitize 20,000 sq/m in one hour. Along with this, 50 small machines will be procured from the DJB. From Monday, a massive sanitisation program will be carried out in red and orange zones in Delhi."

He added that the government is doing whatever it can to ensure that people are safe. "We are learning, observing and implementing all the measures taken in other nations."

Delhi till Sunday has reported 24 deaths and 1,154 positive cases of coronavirus.

