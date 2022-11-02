Wednesday, November 02, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi to now have 'special mohalla clinics' for women

Delhi to now have 'special mohalla clinics' for women

Delhi mohalla clinics: The chief minister in a tweet said, "Good news for the women of Delhi. Another new initiative is going to happen in the national capital’s world-class health services from today.”

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2022 12:41 IST
Delhi mohalla clinics, Delhi mohalla clinics news, Delhi mohalla clinics opening timings, Delhi moha
Image Source : ARVIND KEJRIWAL (TWITTER). Delhi to now have 'special mohalla clinics' for women.

Highlights

  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal aid that his govt is starting 'special mohalla clinics' for women
  • Gynecological services, tests & medicines to be available free of cost for women in special clinics
  • Mohalla clinics system is one of the flagship initiatives of the Arvind Kejriwal government

Delhi mohalla clinics: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (November 2) aid his government is starting special mohalla clinics for women where gynecological services, tests, and medicines will be available free of cost for them.

Mohalla clinics system is one of the flagship initiatives of the Kejriwal government and is aimed at boosting the primary healthcare system in Delhi.

The chief minister in a tweet in Hindi said, "Good news for the women of Delhi. Another new initiative is going to happen in the national capital’s world-class health services from today.”

"The government is going to start a special 'Mahila Mohalla Clinic' where women will get services of a gynecologist, tests, medicines, and tests free of cost," he said.

More details about this new initiative are awaited.

According to the Delhi government's Outcome Budget presented in the Assembly on March 25, the Kejriwal government's target is to open 1,000 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics (AAMC) of which 520 AAMCs were operational in the national capital as on December 31, 2021.

On average, each AAMC handles 116 patients per day and together a total of over 60,000 patients a day, it said. 

Related Stories
Delhi to get 150 more Mohalla Clinics on Sunday

Delhi to get 150 more Mohalla Clinics on Sunday

Coronavirus crisis: Delhi's mohalla clinic worker contracts COVID-19

Coronavirus crisis: Delhi's mohalla clinic worker contracts COVID-19

Delhi: 800 people who came in contact with COVID-19 positive doctor mapped, quarantined

Delhi: 800 people who came in contact with COVID-19 positive doctor mapped, quarantined

3 kids die after taking 'cough syrup' at Delhi's mohalla clinic, 13 hospitalised

3 kids die after taking 'cough syrup' at Delhi's mohalla clinic, 13 hospitalised

(With PTI inputs) 

ALSO READ: Delhi reports first death due to dengue this year; over 1,200 cases in October

ALSO READ: Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; borders record 'severe' pollution

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News