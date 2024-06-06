Delhi to get additional water from Himachal, Haryana to ensure flow, directs Supreme Court

Follow us on Image Source : ANI People in the Chilla Gaon of Mayur Vihar area fulfil their water requirements by calling in water tankers amid water crisis in the national capital.

Delhi Water Crisis: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs of surplus water available with it and directed Haryana to facilitate the flow of the surplus water from Hathnikund to Wazirabad uninterruptedly to Delhi to mitigate the drinking water crisis in the national capital.

Supreme Court asks Himachal Pradesh to release surplus water on June 7 with prior intimation to Haryana. It asks the Upper Yamuna River Board to measure water released by Himachal Pradesh at Hathnikund.

The top court has also asked the Delhi government to ensure that there should be no wastage of water and sought a report on the matter by Monday June 10.