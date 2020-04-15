Delhi to employ plasma therapy, a 100-year-old process, to treat critically-ill coronavirus patients

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday said that hospitals in the national capital have been given permission to treat critically-ill coronavirus patients through the use of plasma technique. News agency ANI quoted Baijal as advising the hospitals in Delhi to stick to the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry while employing the use of the process, which is first said to have been employed during the Spanish Flu Epidemic in 1918.

Five per cent of India's population is believed to have been affected by the Spanish Flu.

What is the plasma therapy?

The medical process essentially involves transfusion of antibodies, found in blood's plasma, from a survivor to a critically-ill patient. According to the last update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, around 30 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far, among 1,561 who have so far been infected with the virus.

According to a news report, the plasma technique could have been effective in bringing down fatalities by 50 per cent in critically-ill Spanish flu patients at the time.

US-based health news website Stat, while describing the technique further, said that survivors of a disease, coronavirus in this case, have permanent antibodies generated by the immune system in their blood plasma. The plasma of survivors is thus harvested and tested for safety, before it is isolated. The 'convalescent plasma', when injected into a patient, is known to help in boosting the passive immunity in patients.

Besides Delhi, the state of Kerala has also been reported to have been using the plasma technique to treat some of its coronavirus patients.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also said that the plasma-derivate technique could be an important area to pursue in treating coronavirus-infected patients.

