Delhi: Three dead after speeding car collides with two wheeler in Shakarpur area

At least three people were killed and several others got injured after a speeding car collided with a bike in Shakarpur area of the national capital last night.
The incident took place near Vikas Marg when a family of around seven members was returning to Karkardooma from Peeragarhi area of Delhi.
The speeding Wagon R car collided with a two wheeler and overturned near Walia Nursing Home, said police.
The two female deceased has been identified as Jyoti and Bharti.
Meanwhile, the bike involved in the accident belongs to a delivery boy of Zomato, Delhi Police informed.
More details are awaited in this regard.
