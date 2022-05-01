Delhi: Three dead after speeding car collides with two wheeler in Shakarpur area

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Delhi: 3 dead after speeding car collides with two wheeler in Shakarpur area.

At least three people were killed and several others got injured after a speeding car collided with a bike in Shakarpur area of the national capital last night.

The incident took place near Vikas Marg when a family of around seven members was returning to Karkardooma from Peeragarhi area of Delhi.

The speeding Wagon R car collided with a two wheeler and overturned near Walia Nursing Home, said police.

The two female deceased has been identified as Jyoti and Bharti.

Meanwhile, the bike involved in the accident belongs to a delivery boy of Zomato, Delhi Police informed.

More details are awaited in this regard.

