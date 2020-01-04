Image Source : PTI Air Quality improves to 'poor' amid dense fog in Delhi; 19 trains delayed due to low visibility

Amid bone-chilling winter in North India, Delhi NCR recorded a minimum of 8 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning and a sunny day is predicted ahead, the weather department said. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius. As many as 19 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy to light fog will continue in several parts of North India. Visibility dropped to 100 metres at Safdarjung observatory, the department said.

Meanwhile, the air quality of the national capital improved from the 'very poor' category to the 'poor' category and as per SAFAR, the cold, stable night time, near-surface air is becoming stagnant without any mixing, leading to the accumulation of pollutants.

Weather experts had earlier said there would be no cold wave until January 8. Light rains are expected in the capital anytime between January 6 and 8 due to a fresh western disturbance.

Widespread rains may also help reduce pollution levels. The overall air quality index stood at 300 (very unhealthy) at 9 am.