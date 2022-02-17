Delhi: Bag with IED found in Old Seemapuri, Police hunt on to nab 4 suspects

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Police vehicles and fire tenders reached the spot. A suspicious bag was found in Old Seemapuri area of Delhi.

Highlights Suspicious bag found in Delhi's Seemapuri

The bag has been recoverd from house, police, bomb squad at spot

DCP Shahdara has confirmed the incident and said that further investigations are on

Delhi Seempuri suspicious bag update: IED (Improvised Explosive Device) has been found from a suspicious bag that was recovered from a house in northeast Delhi's Old Seemapuri area. A bomb squad and Delhi Police Special Cell are at the spot and further examining the contents of the bag.

The National Security Guard (NSG) explosive team has also arrived at the spot in Northeast Delhi. The suspicious bag will now be taken away and examined by their robot.

Speaking on the matter, DCP Shahdara has confirmed the incident and said that further investigations are on.

According to reports, a few tenants of the house are absconding and police have launched a manhunt for them. The latest recovery appears to be linked with January 17 incident wherein a bag with IED was recovered from the Ghazipur flower market.

ALSO READ: Timer with Ammonium Nitrate, RDX used in IED recovered from Ghazipur, says NSG in its report to Delhi Police

The NSG in its report said that the IED contained ammonium nitrate, RDX, a 9-volt battery, iron pieces that could act as shrapnel during an explosion and had a timer device attached to it. The force had defused the about 3-kg IED that was kept inside an iron box and was concealed in a black backpack.

(More to follow)

Latest India News