Delhi: Protests after 25-year-old man brutally stabbed to death in Sunder Nagri; 3 accused arrested

Sunder Nagri Murder Case: Three accused were arrested in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man identified as Manish in Sunder Nagri area of North East Delhi on Sunday.

Manish, a resident of Sunder Nagri, was stabbed to death by three men on Saturday (October 1) evening. Following this, the victim was shifted to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Delhi Police received a PCR call at around 7:40 pm on Saturday regarding a man being stabbed by 2-3 men in Sunder Nagri under Nand Nagri police station.

Locals staged protests over the murder demanding justice for the victim’s family.

Police said the man was stabbed to death by 3 men from a different community last night. All three suspects identified and attested, said the official.

According to Delhi Police, the motive of the murder seems to be an old enmity.

During the enquiry, three men namely Aalam, Bilal and Faizan, all residents of Sunder Nagri, emerged as main suspects and they have been rounded up.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, police force has been deployed in the area.

