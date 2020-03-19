Delhi's Sundar Nagar market shut till Mar 31 due to coronavirus spread

Delhi's Sunder Nagar market has been shut down amid coronavirus spread (Representational image)

Delhi's upscale Sunder Nagar market in South Delhi has been closed till March 31 in view of the coronavirus spread, traders' body informed on Thursday. Sunder Nagar has become the first market to shut down in the capital due to the disease which has left a person dead and sickened 10 people in the city.

"Under the current situation, we felt that it would be best to close down the market keeping in mind the safety of our members, traders, staff and also our clients who are mostly foreigners," said Komal Jain, president, Sunder Nagar Market Traders Association.

"We will remain closed till 31st of March and review the situation closer to the date," he said.

This is the first time in its 80-year history that the market, known for jewellery, handicraft and restaurants, has been shut voluntarily, he added.

